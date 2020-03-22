Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Southern Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Chaparral,

Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon,

Mountain Park, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley

539 AM MDT Sun Mar 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Most of southwest New Mexico...including the counties of

Sierra, Grant, Hidalgo, Luna, Dona Ana, and portions of Otero.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds are

expected in the mid and late afternoon hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Because of recent rainfall, widespread dust

is not anticipated, however isolated areas of blowing dust are

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.