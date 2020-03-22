Fire weather watch southwest deserts 032320

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts And Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112

South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County-texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

540 Am Mdt Sun Mar 22 2020

...Fire Weather Watch In Effect From Monday Afternoon Through

Monday Evening For Strong Gusty Winds And Low Relative Humidity

For Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 111, And 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday

afternoon through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone

112. Fire weather zone 055. Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND...West to southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent in the lowlands.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Lis