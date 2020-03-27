Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

and Cloverdale

846 AM MDT Fri Mar 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Locations across the Gila Wilderness area including

Silver City.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to midnight MDT Friday night.

Strongest wind will occur starting mid to late Friday

afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some locations may experience patchy

areas of blowing dust, which may reduce visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.