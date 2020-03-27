Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
and Cloverdale
846 AM MDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Locations across the Gila Wilderness area including
Silver City.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to midnight MDT Friday night.
Strongest wind will occur starting mid to late Friday
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some locations may experience patchy
areas of blowing dust, which may reduce visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.