New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts And Lowlands/Las Cruces Blm/Glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112

South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley/Blm/Glz-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County-Texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

1231 Am Mdt Thu Apr 2 2020

...Red Flag Warning In Effect From 2 Pm This Afternoon To 6 Pm,Mdt This Evening For Strong Wind And Low Relative Humidity In High Fire Danger Locations...

For Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 111, And 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT this evening.



* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone

112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.



* WIND...West winds will have sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph

with gusts around 35 mph. |



* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.



* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.