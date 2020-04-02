New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111
Southwest Deserts And Lowlands/Las Cruces Blm/Glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112
South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley/Blm/Glz-
Texas Fire Weather Zone 055
El Paso County-Texas Fire Weather Zone 056
Hudspeth County-
1231 Am Mdt Thu Apr 2 2020
...Red Flag Warning In Effect From 2 Pm This Afternoon To 6 Pm,Mdt This Evening For Strong Wind And Low Relative Humidity In High Fire Danger Locations...
For Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 111, And 112...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone
112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND...West winds will have sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph
with gusts around 35 mph. |
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.