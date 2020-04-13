Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Southern Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus,

Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park,

Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero,

Timberon, Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit,

Mayhill, Pinon, Sacramento, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso,

West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City,

Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

345 AM MDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Lowlands of southwest and south-central New Mexico and

west Texas, along with the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some patchy blowing dust is possible

reducing visibilities to 3 to 5 miles Monday afternoon,

especially along the I- 10 corridor and east of White Sands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.