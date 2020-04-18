New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112 South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055 El Paso County-texas Fire Weather Zone 056 Hudspeth County-

334 Am MDT Sat Apr 18 2020

Red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm This Afternoon to 8 Pm Mdt This Evening for Strong Winds and Low Relative Humidities for Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 111, and 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone

112. Fire weather zone 055. Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND...Sustained west winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40mph.

* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.