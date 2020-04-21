New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County-

419 Am Mdt Tue Apr 21 2020

red Flag Warning in Effect From 2 Pm This Afternoon to 8 Pm

Mdt This Evening for Strong Winds, Low Relative Humidity, and Very

High Fire Indices for Fire Weather Zones 055, 111, and 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this

afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone

112.Fire weather zone 055.

* WIND...West winds of 20 to 30 mph turning to the northwest in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values between 7 and 12

percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.