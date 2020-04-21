New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-
Texas Fire Weather Zone 055
El Paso County-
419 Am Mdt Tue Apr 21 2020
red Flag Warning in Effect From 2 Pm This Afternoon to 8 Pm
Mdt This Evening for Strong Winds, Low Relative Humidity, and Very
High Fire Indices for Fire Weather Zones 055, 111, and 112...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone
112.Fire weather zone 055.
* WIND...West winds of 20 to 30 mph turning to the northwest in
the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values between 7 and 12
percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.