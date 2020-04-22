New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 113

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/lincoln Nf/lnz-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County-texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

256 Am Mdt Wed Apr 22 2020

...Fire Weather Watch in Effect From Thursday Afternoon Through

Thursday Evening for Strong Winds and Low Relative Humidity for

Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, and 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday

afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone

111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 113.Fire weather

zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND...Sustained west winds of 20 to 30 mph along with gusts up

to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent lowlands with 12 to 20 percent

mountains.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.