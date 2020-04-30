New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County-Texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

300 Pm Mdt Thu Apr 30 2020

...red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm to 9 Pm Mdt Friday for

Breezy Winds, Record to Near Record Warmth, High Haines Index,

And Low Relative Humidity for the Lowlands of Southwest and South

Central New Mexico and Far West Texas...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM

MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone

112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.