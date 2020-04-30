New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-
Texas Fire Weather Zone 055
El Paso County-Texas Fire Weather Zone 056
Hudspeth County-
300 Pm Mdt Thu Apr 30 2020
...red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm to 9 Pm Mdt Friday for
Breezy Winds, Record to Near Record Warmth, High Haines Index,
And Low Relative Humidity for the Lowlands of Southwest and South
Central New Mexico and Far West Texas...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM
MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone
112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...6 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.