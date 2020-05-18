New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

328 Am Mdt Mon May 18 2020

...Fire Weather Watch in Effect From Tuesday Afternoon Through

Tuesday Evening for Fire Weather Zones 110 and 111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday

afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone 111.

This includes the Gila area and the lowlands southward to the

New Mexico Bootheel.

* 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds increasing to 20 to 25 mph Tuesday

afternoon, with a few gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity from 5-10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.