New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

324 Am Mdt Tue May 19 2020

...red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm This Afternoon to 8 Pm

Mdt This Evening for Breezy Winds, Low Relative Humidity, and

Very High to Extreme Fire Danger...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this

afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...New Mexico Fire Weather Zones 110 and 111. This

includes the Gila Region and the lowlands of southwestern New

Mexico.

* 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds increasing to 20 to 25 mph Tuesday

afternoon, with a few gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity between 5-10

percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.