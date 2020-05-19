New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110
Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-
324 Am Mdt Tue May 19 2020
...red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm This Afternoon to 8 Pm
Mdt This Evening for Breezy Winds, Low Relative Humidity, and
Very High to Extreme Fire Danger...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...New Mexico Fire Weather Zones 110 and 111. This
includes the Gila Region and the lowlands of southwestern New
Mexico.
* 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds increasing to 20 to 25 mph Tuesday
afternoon, with a few gusts to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity between 5-10
percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.