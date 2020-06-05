Red Flag warning Saturday afternoon 060620

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110
Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-
1233 Pm Mdt Fri Jun 5 2020
Red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm to 7 Pm Mdt Saturday for
Breezy Winds, Low Relative Humidity and Very High Fire Danger...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM
MDT Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.
* WIND...West to southwest winds will have sustained speeds from
20 to 25 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity will be from to 7 to 12 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...There will be very isolated thunderstorms over
mountain areas with dry lightning possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.