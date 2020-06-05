Red Flag warning Saturday afternoon 060620

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

1233 Pm Mdt Fri Jun 5 2020

Red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm to 7 Pm Mdt Saturday for

Breezy Winds, Low Relative Humidity and Very High Fire Danger...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM

MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.

* WIND...West to southwest winds will have sustained speeds from

20 to 25 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity will be from to 7 to 12 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...There will be very isolated thunderstorms over

mountain areas with dry lightning possible.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.