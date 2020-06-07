Red flag warning today and tomorrow - 0607-0820

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 113

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/lincoln Nf/lnz-

945 Pm Mdt Sat Jun 6 2020

Red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm to 8 Pm Mdt Sunday for

Hot, Dry, and Breezy Conditions for Southwest and South Central

New Mexico.

Fire Weather Watch in Effect From Monday Afternoon Through

Monday Evening for Hot, Dry, and Breezy to Windy Conditions for

Southwest and South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas...

* AFFECTED AREA...New Mexico fire weather zones 110, 111, 112,

and 113. This includes the Gila region, the Sacramento

mountains, the southwestern Deserts, the Rio Grande Valley, and

the Otero Mesa.

* 20 FT WIND...Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts in the afternoons of 25 mph and more.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will drop to 5 to 10 percent across

the lowlands, and to 10 to 15 percent in the mountains.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful of activities

that may produce sparks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected or occurring. A combination of strong winds, low

relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme

fire behavior.