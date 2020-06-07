Red flag warning today and tomorrow - 0607-0820

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110
Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 113
Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/lincoln Nf/lnz-
945 Pm Mdt Sat Jun 6 2020
Red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm to 8 Pm Mdt Sunday for
Hot, Dry, and Breezy Conditions for Southwest and South Central
New Mexico.
Fire Weather Watch in Effect From Monday Afternoon Through
Monday Evening for Hot, Dry, and Breezy to Windy Conditions for
Southwest and South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas...
* AFFECTED AREA...New Mexico fire weather zones 110, 111, 112,
and 113. This includes the Gila region, the Sacramento
mountains, the southwestern Deserts, the Rio Grande Valley, and
the Otero Mesa.
* 20 FT WIND...Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts in the afternoons of 25 mph and more.
* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will drop to 5 to 10 percent across
the lowlands, and to 10 to 15 percent in the mountains.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful of activities
that may produce sparks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are expected or occurring. A combination of strong winds, low
relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.