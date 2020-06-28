New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

237 Am Mdt Sun Jun 28 2020

Red Flag Warning Remains in Effect From Noon Today to 8 Pm Mdt

This Evening for Dry and Breezy to Windy Conditions Across

Southwest New Mexico...

...fire Weather Watch in Effect From Monday Afternoon Through

Monday Evening for for Dry and Breezy to Windy Conditions Across

Southwest New Mexico...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued and is

in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...All of New Mexico fire weather zones 110 and

111.

* 20 FT WIND...Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts of 25 to 30 mph through the afternoon and early

evening hours.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 14 percent

across the lowlands, and to 14 to 18 percent in the mountains.

* THUNDERSTORMS...There is a slight chance for isolated dry

lightning in the north-central areas of zone 110 on Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior and

large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful of

activities that may produce sparks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.