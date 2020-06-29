New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 113

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/lincoln Nf/lnz-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County-

235 Am Mdt Mon Jun 29 2020

Red Flag Warning Remains in Effect From Noon Today to 8 Pm Mdt This Evening for Dry and Windy Conditions Across Southwest andSouth-central New Mexico and Far West Texas......fire Weather Watch in Effect From Tuesday Afternoon Through

Tuesday Evening for Dry and Breezy to Windy Conditions Across

Southwest and South-central New Mexico and Far West Texas...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued and

is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...All of southwestern and south-central New Mexico

including Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, 112, and 113 and far west

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055.

* WIND...Southwest to west winds at the 20-foot level will

increase to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon

and early evening hours today and Tuesday.

* HUMIDITY...Relative Humidity will drop to 10 to 16 percent

across most of the area.

* IMPACTS...Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior

and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be

careful of activities that may produce sparks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.