New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110
Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 113
Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/lincoln Nf/lnz-
Texas Fire Weather Zone 055
El Paso County-
235 Am Mdt Mon Jun 29 2020
Red Flag Warning Remains in Effect From Noon Today to 8 Pm Mdt This Evening for Dry and Windy Conditions Across Southwest andSouth-central New Mexico and Far West Texas......fire Weather Watch in Effect From Tuesday Afternoon Through
Tuesday Evening for Dry and Breezy to Windy Conditions Across
Southwest and South-central New Mexico and Far West Texas...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM
MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued and
is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of southwestern and south-central New Mexico
including Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, 112, and 113 and far west
Texas Fire Weather Zone 055.
* WIND...Southwest to west winds at the 20-foot level will
increase to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon
and early evening hours today and Tuesday.
* HUMIDITY...Relative Humidity will drop to 10 to 16 percent
across most of the area.
* IMPACTS...Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior
and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be
careful of activities that may produce sparks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.