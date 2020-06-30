New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110
Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-
529 Am Mdt Tue Jun 30 2020
Red Flag Warning in Effect From Noon Today to 8 Pm Mdt This
Evening for Dry and Windy Conditions Across Southwest New
Mexico...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 which includes the Gila
Wilderness and Black Range in Catron, Grant, and Sierra
Counties.
* WIND...West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening
hours Tuesday.
* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will drop to 8 to 15 percent
across most of the area.
* IMPACTS...Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior and
large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful of
activities that may produce sparks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.