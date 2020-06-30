New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

529 Am Mdt Tue Jun 30 2020

Red Flag Warning in Effect From Noon Today to 8 Pm Mdt This

Evening for Dry and Windy Conditions Across Southwest New

Mexico...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 which includes the Gila

Wilderness and Black Range in Catron, Grant, and Sierra

Counties.

* WIND...West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening

hours Tuesday.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will drop to 8 to 15 percent

across most of the area.

* IMPACTS...Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior and

large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful of

activities that may produce sparks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.