Heat Advisory continues through Monday 071320

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands Monument, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks,

Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

509 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop during

the afternoon with temperatures reaching or exceeding 105

degrees.

* WHERE...The lowlands of southwest and south-central New Mexico

and far west Texas.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This extended period of dangerous heat

could last into next week. Additional heat advisories will

likely follow in the coming days that will extend the duration

into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.