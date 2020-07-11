Heat advisory extended through 6 a.m. July 15, 2020

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands Monument, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks,

Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

519 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop

during the afternoon with temperatures reaching or exceeding

105 degrees.

* WHERE...Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas below 6,000 feet

elevation.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This extended period of dangerous heat will

last through Tuesday night, with temperatures slowly dropping

Wednesday through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.