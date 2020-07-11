Heat advisory extended through 6 a.m. July 15, 2020

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-
Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,
Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus,
Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,
Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,
Tularosa, White Sands Monument, Chaparral, Orogrande,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks,
Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca,
Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs
519 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop
during the afternoon with temperatures reaching or exceeding
105 degrees.
* WHERE...Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas below 6,000 feet
elevation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This extended period of dangerous heat will
last through Tuesday night, with temperatures slowly dropping
Wednesday through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.