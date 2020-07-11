Heat Advisory AREA extended through 6 a.m. July 15, 2020

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Hillsboro, and Winston

519 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop during the afternoon with temperatures reaching or exceeding 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas below 6,000 feet

elevation.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This extended period of dangerous heat will

last through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with

temperatures slowly dropping Wednesday through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.