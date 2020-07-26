Flash flood watch today from noon through midnight 072620

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs, Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences,

Derry, and Spaceport

352 AM MDT Sun Jul 26 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central New Mexico and

southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south

central New Mexico, Sierra County Lakes. In southwest New

Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the

Bootheel, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern

Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River

Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the

Bootheel, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* From Noon MDT Today through Midnight Tonight

* High moisture content will remain across western and northern

portions of the region. As a result, showers and thunderstorms

are expected to develop during the afternoon hours, continuing

into the evening, and lingering through the early overnight.

Around 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected where the strongest

thunderstorms develop. This will cause areas of localized

flooding, especially where recent rains have saturated the

ground.

* Flash flooding may occur over a few locations, especially

around low water crossings, poor drainage areas, and along

arroyos and streams. Road closures may be required. Some

property may become damaged if located near high waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.