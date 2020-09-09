All cleared: Water running on several Silver City area roadways 090920

ROAD ADVISORY UPDATE

WATER NO LONGER RUNNING – SILVER CITY AREA

NM 15 from mile post 10 to 42, water no longer crossing roadway, debris has been cleared



NM 35 (Mimbres) from mile post 5 to 27, water no longer crossing roadway, debris has been cleared



NM 61 (Faywood to San Juan) from mile post 16 to 25, water no longer crossing roadway, debris has been cleared

