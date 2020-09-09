Water running on several Silver City area roadways 090920

ROAD ADVISORY

WATER RUNNING – SILVER CITY AREA

NM 15 from mile post 10 to 42, low water crossing are running with debris. If roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. NMDOT will notify as conditions change.



NM 35 (Mimbres) from mile post 5 to 27, low water crossing are running with debris. If roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. NMDOT will notify as conditions change.



NM 61 (Faywood to San Juan) from mile post 16 to 25, low water crossing are running with debris. If roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. NMDOT will notify as conditions change.