Road Advisories for Deming and Gage, including I-10

ROAD ADVISORY

Difficult Driving Conditions in Deming

I-10 at milepost 68 (NM 418) roadway is flooded, debris covering roadway. Traffic is backed up in both directions. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.



CLOSED in Deming

Frontage Road 1019 "Baker Road" from milepost 0 to 10 is closed in both directions due to flooding. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

CLOSED in Gage

NM 418 at milepost 0 to 1 is closed in both directions due to flooding. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.