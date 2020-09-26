New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

217 Pm Mdt Sat Sep 26 2020

...Red Flag Warning in Effect From Noon to 6 Pm Mdt Sunday for Dry and Windy Conditions in Fire Weather Zone 111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111, as well as isolated conditions in Fire weather zone 110 along US-90 south of Silver City.

* WIND...West winds at the 20-foot level will increase to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening

hours Tuesday.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 15 percent

across most of the area.

* THUNDERSTORMS...Little to no threat of thunderstorms at this

time.

* IMPACTS...Existing fires may exhibit extreme fire behavior

and large growth. Any new fires that develop will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be

careful of activities that may produce sparks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior