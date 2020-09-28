Wind Advisory for lowlands today Sept. 28, 2020

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, and Hachita

904 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Stronger winds gusts will occur along the western

slopes of area mountains. Blowing dust is lingering, and

dropping visibilities to 7SM in some areas. Visibilities are

expected to remain at or above 5SM around I-10 at this time.

Visibilities could drop on the west to northwest side of

Lordsburg Playa.

* WHERE...The lowlands of Hidalgo county, including the

southwestern lowlands of Grant County.

* WHEN...Now until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects and could also knock down tree limbs. Additionally,

these strong winds will create areas of blowing dust with

reductions in visibility possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.