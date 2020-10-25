Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Central Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Cliff, Mule Creek, Silver City,

Lake Roberts, Mimbres, Hurley, Hillsboro, Alamogordo, Mescalero,

Timberon, Cloudcroft, Mayhill, and Sacramento



229 PM MDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches possible in the mountains with 1 to 4 inches possible

over the lowlands of Sierra County. The heaviest snow is

expected to occur Tuesday morning. Winds could gust as high as

35 mph. In addition to the snow, freezing rain is also possible

Monday evening, especially over the eastern slopes of the

Sacramento Mountains.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gila region east into the Sacramento

Mountains.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds of 15 to 25 mph could combine with

the snow, especially over the lowlands of Sierra County to

reduce visibilities under a mile and make travel hazardous along

Interstate 25.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.