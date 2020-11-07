Wind Advisory from tonight into tomorrow morning 1107-0820

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Hillsboro, and Winston

622 AM MST Sat Nov 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Increasing southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Higher terrain of the Gila region, and the Black Range.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds just off the surface will be

channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts expected

overnight. Winds could cause trees to fall, and power outages.