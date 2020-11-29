Wind Advisory tomorrow into tomorrow morning

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, and CloverdaleWind A226 PM MST Sun Nov 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Patchy

blowing dust is also possible.

* WHERE...West Slope areas across Hidalgo County as well lowland

locations across I-10 near Lordsburg.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the strongest winds to occur

generally between midnight and 8 AM Monday morning. West Slope

areas within Hidalgo County and lowland locations near I-10 will

see the strongest winds. This may lead to areas of blowing

dust, especially near the Playa. Wind chill values between 15

and 20 are also expected within the areas of highest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Dress appropriately for

cold wind chills and remember to protect pets from the cold.wind a