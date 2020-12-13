NM 152 now has fair driving conditions

Fair Driving Conditions in Silver City Area

NM 152 from milepost 15 to 40 is reported as wet and drying. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out monitoring roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.



NM 15 (Pinos Altos) from milepost 5 to 20 is reported as wet and drying. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out monitoring roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.