Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Southern Tularosa Basin-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus,

Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, East and Northeast El Paso,

Socorro, and Fort Bliss

409 AM MST Mon Jan 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The rest of El Paso County, Southern Dona Ana including

the west slopes of the Organ Mountains, the Southern Tularosa

Basin in Otero county, and Luna, Hidalgo and southern Grant

counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be between 10 AM

and 4 PM. The strong winds will cause difficult driving

conditions along north-south highways. These gusty winds could

create areas of blowing dust during the late morning and the

afternoon hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drive with care if you

are driving through areas with blowing dust.