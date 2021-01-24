Winter Weather Advisory Jan. 24-25, 2021

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, and Fort Bayard

823 PM MST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Gila Region, which is in effect from 5 AM Sunday to 8 AM MST Monday.

* TIMING...Sunday morning into Monday morning. Snow levels will be above 7000 feet in the morning and will gradually lower to around 5500 feet by evening.

* MAIN IMPACT...1 to 3 inches of snow above 5500 feet and 3 to 6

inches above 7500 feet.

* OTHER IMPACTS...Breezy conditions will create areas of blowing

snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.