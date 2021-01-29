Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,

Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,

Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, and Winston

455 AM MST Fri Jan 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM MST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Most of the area west of the Rio Grande Valley.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could produce some blowing

dust and lower visibilities, especially from Deming west along

I-10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.