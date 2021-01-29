Fair Driving Conditions in Silver City Area

Fair Driving Conditions in Pinos Altos Area

NM 15 from milepost 6 (Pinos Altos) to 39 (Gila Hot Springs) roadways clearing, shady areas could still be wet and icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.



Fair Driving Conditions in Mimbres Area

NM 35 from milepost 0 to 27 roadways clearing, shady areas could still be wet and icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.



ROAD ADVISORY

Fair Driving Conditions NM 152 BLACK RANGE

NM 152 at milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) to milepost 40 (Kingston) roadways clearing, shady areas could still be wet and icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.