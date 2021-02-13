  • Home
  • News
  • Weather
  • Winter Storm Warning Feb. 13-14, 2021

Winter Storm Warning Feb. 13-14, 2021

Weather

winter storm warning 2nd mapA Winter Storm System will bring significant amounts of snow to the Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero and Hudspeth Counties, and the higher elevations of the Black Range... .A winter storm system is expected to move through southern New Mexico and far west Texas tonight through Sunday. This system will bring gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Moderate to heavy snow is possible in those areas with 8 to 12 inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black Range above 7000 feet, 3 to 5 inches for the eastern Tularosa Basin, and 3 to 6 inches across the Otero Mesa and highlands of Hudspeth County. The rest of the lowlands will see light to moderate snowfall with amounts of 1 to 3 inches through Monday morning.

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Central Tularosa Basin-
Southern Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Alamogordo,
Chaparral, Mescalero, Timberon, Cloudcroft, Mayhill, Pinon,
Sacramento, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks, Cornudas, Dell City,
Salt Flat, and Sierra Blanca
142 PM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches in the Sacramento Mountains, 6 to 9 inches in the Black
Range, 3 to 5 inches in the Tularosa Basin, and 3 to 6 inches in
Hudspeth County and across the Otero Mesa. Isolated higher
amounts will also be possible over the highest elevations. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...The Sacramento Mountains, the Tularosa Basin, and the
higher elevations of the Gila region and the Black Range in
southern New Mexico. And Hudspeth County in far west Texas.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow accumulation is expected
to occur between 6 AM and 6 PM Sunday. Gusty winds may lead to
blowing snow and whiteout conditions at times. Wind chill values
between -10 and -15 will be possible Sunday night into Monday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel will be hazardous as roadways become snow-covered and
slick. Some roads may even become impassable in spots. If you must
travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle
in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state
you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Wind chill
values will be dangerously cold overnight. Be sure to protect
your pipes, plants, and pets from the extreme cold.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top