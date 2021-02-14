Winter Storm warning continues through 11 p.m. 021421

...A Winter Storm System is bringing heavy snow to far west Texas and southern New Mexico... .A winter storm system is moving through southern New Mexico and far west Texas early this afternoon.

This system is bringing gusty winds and significant snowfall accumulations. Heavy snow is likely across mountain areas, while moderate snow is likely across much of the lowlands from the Rio Grande Valley east. The remainder of the lowlands west of the Rio Grande Valley could see light snow amounts. Blustery winds will continue into early Monday morning, causing blowing and drifting snow, and as temperatures fall this evening, dangerous cold wind chill temperatures.

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Mimbres,

Hurley, Hillsboro, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,

and Alamogordo

Including the cities of Cliff, Mule Creek, Lordsburg,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, and Deming

105 PM MST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2

inches, with storm totals of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

Texas.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.