Wind Advisory 021621

Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, and Columbus

718 PM MST Mon Feb 15 202...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Luna and southern portions of Hidalgo county in southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday.

*

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will cause difficult driving conditions along highways. Loose outdoor objects and decorations may be blown around or damaged. In addition, the strongest winds will occur between 11 AM and 5 PM with the

highest gusts across southern portions of Hidalgo county.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.