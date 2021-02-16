Winter weather advisory extended 021621

Winter Storm Continues to Move Through the Borderland Today... .Another winter storm system continues to make its way through the Borderland this afternoon. This system is producing additional snowfall accumulations in the Gila region and Sacramento Mountains. Periods of heavy snow will be likely through the afternoon and early evening hours. Gusty winds and heavier snow showers may cause whiteout conditions at times. All precipitation from this system is expected to come to an end by midnight tonight.

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Mescalero,

Timberon, and Mayhill

128 PM MST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of to

1 to 3 inches through the evening hours. Storm total snow

accumulations will be between 3 to 6 inches across portions of

the Gila and Black Range above 7500 ft, and the west slopes of

the Sacramento mountains. 2 to 4 inches possible across east

slopes of the Sacramento mountains below 7500 ft.

* WHERE...The east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains in south

central New Mexico and the Gila Region including the Black

Range in southwestern New Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between now

and 5 PM. Gusty winds and heavier snow showers will result in

blowing snow and reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Roads are likely snow-covered in some areas making driving

hazardous. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest

road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained

by calling 5 1 1.