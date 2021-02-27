Red Flag Warning for Sunday 022821

High Fire Danger on Sunday in Far Southwest New Mexico due to Windy Conditions and Very Dry Weather... .West flow will increase on Sunday ahead of an approaching upper low from the north. In response, breezy to windy conditions are expected across much of southwest New Mexico during the daytime hours on Sunday, with the strongest winds west of the Rio Grande. Ongoing dry weather will continue through the weekend, resulting in very low relative humidity. These conditions will cause a few hours of Red Flag criteria on Sunday, with the most likely areas being far southwest New Mexico of Hidalgo, Grant, and Luna Counties. This includes the bootheel and I-10 corridor near the Arizona state line. Rapid curing of fine fuels over the past few days will make fire starts dangerous in this location with the potential for uncontrolled spread..

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

1152 AM MST Sat Feb 27 2021

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR

DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS IN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 111, as well as isolated conditions in Fire Weather Zone 110 along US-90 south of Silver City.

* WIND...Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 18 to 25 mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

