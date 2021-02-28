Wind Advisory 0228-030121

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Sierra County Lakes-Central Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry,

Spaceport, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands Monument, Mescalero,

Timberon, and Mountain Park

1210 PM MST Sun Feb 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...West slopes of the Sacramento Mountains, northern

portions of the Tularosa Basin, Sierra county, and eastern

portions of the Black Range.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will bring the

potential for gusty east to northeast winds Sunday night into

Monday morning. The strongest winds will occur from 10 PM Sunday

to 2 AM Monday, when the front moves through the area. West

facing slopes of the Sacramento mountains, and northern portions

of the Tularosa Basin and Sierra county, including Truth or

Consequences, will experience the strongest wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.