Wind Advisory 0228-030121
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Central Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry,
Spaceport, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands Monument, Mescalero,
Timberon, and Mountain Park
1210 PM MST Sun Feb 28 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...West slopes of the Sacramento Mountains, northern
portions of the Tularosa Basin, Sierra county, and eastern
portions of the Black Range.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will bring the
potential for gusty east to northeast winds Sunday night into
Monday morning. The strongest winds will occur from 10 PM Sunday
to 2 AM Monday, when the front moves through the area. West
facing slopes of the Sacramento mountains, and northern portions
of the Tularosa Basin and Sierra county, including Truth or
Consequences, will experience the strongest wind gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.