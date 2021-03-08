Red Flag Warnings Tuesday and Wednesday 0309-1021

High Fire Danger Likely Tuesday for much of the lowlands, and Wednesday for all the lowlands... .Southwest flow will mid levels will increase the surface winds over the next several days. Wind speeds will shift to the southwest, becoming windy Tuesday afternoon along with some of the warmest weather so far this year. Relative humidity will dip to 10-15% across the lowland zones (15-25% mountains). Dry fuels will be highly susceptible to ignition and spread. Thus, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the western lowlands Tuesday and all the lowlands Wednesday. Mountain zones will be slower to reach critical RH due to cooler temperatures, though windy conditions will still present the risk of fire spread.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

204 PM MST Mon Mar 8 2021

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY FOR

DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 111 AND 112...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY FOR

DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 111 AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MST Tuesday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from noon to

7 PM MST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather Zone 111. Fire weather zone 112,

mainly west of the Rio Grande on Tuesday, but all areas for

Wednesday.

* WIND...Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

