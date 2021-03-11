Red Flag warning today and tomorrow 0311-1221

High Fire Danger to Continue This Afternoon and Friday... .Strong southwesterly flow will persist into Friday resulting in winds becoming gusty once again. Expect wind speeds to diminish after sunset tonight, but then increase again by mid to late morning on Friday. Relative humidities will remain around 9-12 percent in most southern NM and far west Texas zones. The exception will be NM110 where RHs will increase slightly to 18-20 percent. Strong winds and dry conditions will continue each day through the weekend into the first of next week.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

112 PM MST Thu Mar 11 2021

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING

FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 111, 112, AND

113...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST

FRIDAY FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 111,

112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM

MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...All lowland fire weather zones in southwest and

south central New Mexico (NM111, 112) on Friday, as well as the

Sacramento Mountains (NM113).

* WIND...Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25

mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.