High Wind Watch 0312-1321
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, and Winston
926 PM MST Fri Mar 12 2021
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gila Wilderness and Black Range.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds may damage property and cause
power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.