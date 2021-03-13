Wind Advisory Sunday 031421

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences, Derry,

Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado,

Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands Monument,

Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley



217 PM MST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The lowlands of southwest New Mexico and far western El

Paso county.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected around

eastern mountain slopes. In addition to the wind, patchy blowing

dust could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3 miles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.