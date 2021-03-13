High Wind Warning 031421
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, and Winston
217 PM MST Sat Mar 13 2021
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Higher elevations of the Gila Region.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur over the
peaks of the Blacks Range on down the eastern slopes towards
Hillsboro and Kingston. In addition to the wind, patchy blowing
dust could reduce visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.