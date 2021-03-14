High Wind warning cancelled 031421
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon,
and Mountain Park
802 PM MDT Sun Mar 14 2021
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
Wind gusts have continued to subside this evening and have fallen
below warning criteria. Occasional gusts to 30-35mph will be
possible through the overnight hours. Expect winds to become much
calmer by the early morning.