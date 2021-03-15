High Wind Watch 031621
Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,
Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,
Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,
Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences,
Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,
Vado, Sunland Park, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
324 AM MDT Mon Mar 15 2021
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 mph possible.
* WHERE...Southern and Southwestern New Mexico.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will accompany the winds over
the lowlands. Visibilities could be reduced significantly,
mostly from Deming west.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.