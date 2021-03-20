Red Flag Warning 032121
High Fire Danger Expected on Sunday... .A Pacific storm system will slowly track towards southern New Mexico Sunday afternoon. Out ahead of this system, expect gusty southwest winds on the order of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts 35 to 40 mph. These winds combined with low relatively humidity in the 9 to 14 percent range will foster high fire danger and red flag conditions, mainly for
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111
SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-
401 AM MDT Sat Mar 20 2021
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM
MDT Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.
* WIND...Sustained southwest winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.