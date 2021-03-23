Winter weather advisory 0323-2421

Spring snowfall expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night... .Potent upper level system will move into southern NM Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Snow showers will develop during this time across the Gila Region and Sacramento mountains, with a general 3 to 6 inches of snow above 7500 feet, and 1 to 3 inches below. Snow levels will drop to around 5500 feet. There could be isolated higher amounts on the Black Range. Breezy to gusty winds at times will lead to reduced visibility. Snow showers will slowly tapper off during the overnight hours Wednesday with temperatures rising to above freezing on Thursday.

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Including the cities of Silver City and Lake Roberts

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

above 7500 ft and 1 to 3 inches below.

* WHERE...High elevations of the Gila Region and Black Range in

New Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of gusty winds combined with

falling snow will lower visibility. Expect slippery roadways and

hazardous travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.