Fire weather watch 033021

CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY... .Westerly winds will be on the increase Tuesday as zonal flow over the region increases and a surface low intensifies over south- central New Mexico. The westerly winds will bring in very dry air dropping relative humidities into the single digits for the lowlands with some teens in area mountains. By mid afternoon, winds will be in the 20 to 25 mph range and combine with the dry air to create critical fire weather conditions

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055

EL PASO COUNTY-TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056

HUDSPETH COUNTY-

149 PM MDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday

afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone

111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 113.Fire weather

zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND...West at 20 to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT...is located over Fire Zone 111 where winds are

expected to be the strongest across the region.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.