Wind Advisory 040621

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Southern Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Garfield,

Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters,

Mescalero, Timberon,

Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,

Pinon, Sacramento, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

1250 PM MDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Lowlands of Southern New Mexico and far West Texas along

with portions of the Gila and Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As an upper level storm system crosses the

region Tuesday afternoon and evening, west winds will increase

across most of the Borderland region. Areas of blowing dust will

accompany these strong winds and may briefly lower the visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.